iPhone Sales and Wearables Help Crush Apple Earnings

Earnings is off and running and the Paper Traders team has all the news to keep you up to date. We first take a deep dive into Apple’s AAPL earnings report and to our surprise, they did fantastic and investors showed it! They went on to beat expectations across the board. iPhone sales, services, and their “other category” were big winners for the company showing strong holiday sales! Can Apple manage to keep up this momentum heading into the 2020?

We also run down Boeing’s BA earnings as they report a loss for the first time since 1997. This didn’t seem to surprise investors much and must have been priced in because as of Wednesday morning they were in the green! Boeing attributes the loss to the continued problems with the 737 MAX and it doesn’t seem to have an end in sight. The costs associated with the 737 Max have totaled to almost $18 billion, which is double what they expected in last quarter. The problems only seem to get larger but investors continue to hang on. To get recent Zacks video updates, be sure to subscribe to our channel and leave a comment or questions!

