IPhone plant woes are least of Apple’s problems

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - There are many ways to slice Apple. The $2.2 trillion technology giant has warned that woes caused by a Covid-19 outbreak at its supplier, Foxconn, could cut into production. But problems there look pale in comparison to other issues caused by Apple’s own consumers.

The company led by Tim Cook warned on Nov. 6 that disruption at the Zhengzhou complex has lowered shipments of high-end iPhone 14 Pro phones. Foxconn is responsible for some 70% of all iPhones according to Fubon Research, and most of these phones are made in that plant. Production could fall up to 30% according to a Reuters’ source. It’s bad timing, because customers ordering high-end phones now already have to wait until the first or second week in December. More delays could mean fewer iPhones sold during the holidays.

Still, in context, it should be manageable. Apple sold about 35% of all iPhones last year during the holiday quarter, so if the complex’s problems last one month, about 12% of the sales would be disrupted. Take Foxconn’s 70% share of production into account, and roughly a third loss at Zhengzhou, and just 2.5% of iPhone sales would take a hit. With iPhones accounting for just over half of revenue in the same quarter last year, that adds up to a roughly 1% loss to revenue.

It’s not ideal, but Apple’s kingdom isn’t really threatened by supply. More worrisome are other nagging problems, like slowing demand. Apple recently put on ice plans to increase production of the newly launched iPhone 14. A slowdown in the growth for handheld device was partly expected, but losses there were meant to be made up by the sale of other stuff, like advertising, apps, credit cards, and license fees from Google. But last quarter, sales of services rose just 5%, a huge step back from the 25% jump in sales in the same quarter in 2021.

The problem for investors is that Apple’s valuation has increased substantially on the idea that the company can continue milking more money out of iPhone users in a largely mature smartphone market. The company is now valued at 22 times estimated earnings for the next 12 months, or nearly 30% more than its average over the past decade. A disruption to production is never good, but right now, it’s the least of Apple’s problems.

