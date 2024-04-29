IPhone 16 Series Designs Revealed In New Leak

(RTTNews) - Recently, images of dummy models for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro were leaked online, providing a glimpse into potential design changes for Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) flagship smartphone.

These images were shared on the platform "X" by Apple leaker Sonny Dickson, and they showcase four dummy models representing the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max in various colors. It's important to note that these models are intended to simulate real devices for display or testing purposes.

The leaked image aligns with recent speculation about varying screen sizes for each model, and it reveals a significant rumored change for the iPhone 16 - the increased dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

According to the image, the iPhone 16 Pro Max now stands at 6.9 inches, which is a notable increase from last year's 6.7 inches, making it the largest phone in the lineup. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro has been enlarged from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, indicating a sizeable upgrade from its predecessor.

As for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, their sizes remain the same at 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively. However, rumors suggest that there may be a redesigned vertical camera setup that enables spatial video capture. This feature will be especially useful for those interested in capturing high-quality videos with their smartphones.

The entire iPhone 16 series is expected to launch in the fall, and Apple is likely to unveil the lineup alongside the release of iOS 18 later this year.

