IPhone 12 Pro Max, IPhone 12 Mini Available From Friday

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc.'s iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available to customers for pre-order starting Friday, November 6, at 5 a.m. PST. The latest iPhones will be launched in more than 50 countries and regions on Friday, November 13.

Starting today, customers can also place online orders for HomePod mini, the newest addition to the HomePod family.

The products are available for pre-order on apple.com, the Apple Store app, and through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.

Both iPhones will be available in stores and arriving to customers beginning Friday, November 13, while HomePod mini will be available beginning Monday, November 16.

iPhone 12 Pro Max features the most advanced pro camera system and the largest display ever on an iPhone. The Super Retina XDR display increases to an expansive 6.7 inches, and has the highest resolution with nearly 3.5 million pixels.

iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue starting at $1,099.

iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world with an edge-to-edge display. iPhone 12 mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in black, white, blue, green, and (PRODUCT) RED starting at $699.

iPhone 12 models also introduce MagSafe, offering wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.

U.S. customers can get carrier offers for iPhone from AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, and Verizon. iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for existing Verizon customers from $27.45 per month, and existing AT&T customers from $13.30 per month. New and existing T-Mobile/Sprint customers can get an extra $150 trade-in credit when they upgrade.

HomePod mini is available in white and space gray for $99. It is a powerful smart speaker with 360-degree audio experience, the intelligence of Siri, and smart home capabilities.

