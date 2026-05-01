IPGP Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

IPG Photonics IPGP is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.



IPGP expects first-quarter revenues in the range of $235 - $265 million, up 9.8% year over year at the mid-point.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPGP’s first-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $255.65 million, indicating a 12.23% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company expects first-quarter 2026 earnings between 10 cents and 40 cents per share.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 32 cents per share, up 3.23% year over year.



IPGP surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise being 112.59%.

IPG Photonics Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

IPG Photonics Corporation price-eps-surprise | IPG Photonics Corporation Quote

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

IPG Photonics is expected to deliver a solid start to first-quarter 2026, supported by improving demand conditions and continued execution across its strategic growth initiatives. Building on the momentum seen in the prior quarter, the company likely benefited from strengthening industrial activity, particularly across materials processing applications such as welding, cleaning and additive manufacturing. Demand linked to battery manufacturing, including stationary storage and electric vehicle-related applications, likely remained healthy and continued to support order activity, with the book-to-bill ratio above one providing encouraging visibility into the quarter.



IPGP’s ongoing expansion into higher-value applications is also expected to have contributed positively. Growth in medical and advanced applications likely remained robust, supported by new product adoption and increasing customer traction. Early traction from systems launched toward the end of 2025 may have begun contributing to revenues, while continued customer wins and product innovation likely reinforced momentum. Integration benefits from prior acquisitions, particularly in cleaning technologies, are also expected to have driven incremental revenue synergies.



While margin pressures from tariffs are likely to have persisted, the impact is expected to moderate to approximately 150 basis points, improving from the 200-basis-point headwind reported in the prior quarter. Ongoing cost optimization and pricing initiatives may have provided partial offsets, while normalizing inventory absorption likely supported a more constructive margin trajectory. Regionally, North America and Asia are expected to remain resilient, with early signs of stabilization in Europe offering an additional tailwind.

What Our Model Says for IPGP

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



IPGP currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Arista Networks ANET has an Earnings ESP of +2.79% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arista Networks shares have increased 31.9% in the year-to-date period. Arista Networks is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.



Audioeye AEYE has an Earnings ESP of +9.62% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Audioeye shares have plunged 28.3% in the year-to-date period. Audioeye is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 13.



CDW CDW has an Earnings ESP of +1.90% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



CDW shares have returned 0.6% in the year-to-date period. CDW is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 6.

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CDW Corporation (CDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.