IPGP Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Industrial Solutions Growth

IPG Photonics Corporation IPGP reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 58 cents per share, up 93% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45%.



Revenues of $278.58 million rose 11% year over year but missed the consensus mark by 0.2%. Strong demand across Industrial Solutions, particularly battery manufacturing, supported growth. Emerging growth products represented 58% of revenues, up from 53% in the prior quarter.

IPGP Revenue Mix Tilts Toward Industrial Solutions

Industrial Solutions revenues increased 16% year over year to $237 million and accounted for 85% of total sales. Growth was driven by higher welding, marking, cleaning and additive manufacturing revenues. Sequentially, the segment advanced 4%, led by welding and cleaning applications.



Battery manufacturing remained an important demand driver for welding products. The performance helped IPGP deliver its third consecutive quarter of double-digit year-over-year revenue growth. Changes in foreign exchange rates added roughly 2% to total revenues.

IPG Photonics Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IPG Photonics Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IPG Photonics Corporation Quote

IPG Photonics Sees Mixed Advanced Solutions Trends

Advanced Solutions revenues declined 9% year over year to $41.5 million. Lower micromachining and defense sales more than offset growth in semiconductor applications. However, revenues improved 10% sequentially as semiconductor and micromachining demand strengthened.



The company continues to pursue expansion opportunities in higher-growth applications. Its planned acquisition of Lumibird Medical is expected to establish a larger medical laser platform, including ophthalmology treatment and diagnostic systems, while complementing IPG Photonics’ existing urology presence.

IPGP Records Broad Growth Across Asia

Asia revenues increased 19% year over year, primarily reflecting stronger welding sales. The region also posted sequential growth as demand for Industrial Solutions remained robust.



Europe revenues rose 5% from the year-ago quarter, supported by cleaning and additive manufacturing applications. North American sales decreased 2% due to lower cutting, medical and defense revenues, although marking and defense sales improved sequentially.

IPGP Operating Details

GAAP gross margin increased 310 basis points year over year to 40.4%. Adjusted gross margin expanded 290 basis points to 40.7%. Both measures also improved sharply from the first quarter.



The margin gains reflected lower product costs, reduced inventory provisions and $4.7 million in tariff refunds recorded during the quarter. Operating expenses, excluding foreign exchange and other items, were $91.4 million, up 1% year over year but down 2% sequentially. Expenses benefited from a $1.8 million German research and development tax credit.



Adjusted operating income surged 246% year over year to $23.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose 54% to $48.5 million, exceeding the upper end of management’s second-quarter guidance.

IPG Photonics Maintains Debt-Free Balance Sheet

IPG Photonics ended the quarter with $871 million in cash and short-term investments and $33 million in long-term investments. The company had no debt.



For the second quarter of 2026, Cash generated from operations was $37.8 million.

IPGP Issues Q3 Guidance Amid Tariff Uncertainty

For the third quarter of 2026, IPGP expects revenues between $265 million and $295 million. Adjusted gross margin is projected to be in the range of 37.5% to 40.5%, while adjusted operating expenses are expected to be between $92 million and $95 million.



Adjusted earnings are forecasted to be between 30 cents and 60 cents per share. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $35 million-$51 million.

IPGP’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

IPG Photonics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector include Applied Materials AMAT, ACI Worldwide ACIW and Analog Devices ADI. Each stock carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Applied Materials shares have gained 112.7% in the year-to-date period. Applied Materials is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 13.



Shares of ACI Worldwide have gained 19.7% in the year-to-date period. ACI Worldwide is set to report the second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6.



Shares of Analog Devices have rallied 40.3% year to date. Analog Devices is slated to report fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 19.

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IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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