IPGP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $95.64, changing hands as high as $96.59 per share. IPG Photonics Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IPGP's low point in its 52 week range is $79.875 per share, with $176.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.50.

