Is IPG Photonics Stock a Buy as One Fund Builds a $9 Million Stake in the Firm?

New York City-based S Squared Technology increased its position in IPG Photonics Corporation by 45,050 shares in the third quarter.

The overall value of the position rose by about $4.4 million from the previous period.

At quarter-end, S Squared reported holding 118,916 IPGP shares valued at $9.4 million.

New York City-based S Squared Technology disclosed a buy of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), adding 45,050 shares, with a net position change of approximately $4.4 million, in a November 13 SEC filing.

What Happened

According to an SEC filing released on November 13, S Squared Technology increased its holding in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the most recent quarter. The fund added approximately 45,050 shares, bringing its total to 118,916 shares, and the reported value of the position grew by about $4.4 million to $9.4 million as of September 30.

What Else to Know

The IPG Photonics stake represents about 3.6% of 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: LSCC: $25.4 million (9.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: KRYS: $19.3 million (7.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: SYM: $18.9 million (7.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: KTOS: $18.2 million (6.9% of AUM)

NYSE: PRLB: $15.6 million (5.9% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of IPG Photonics were priced at $76.34, up about 2.5% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 16% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $76.34 Market Capitalization $3.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $963.6 million Net Income (TTM) $25.6 million

Company Snapshot

IPG Photonics offers high-performance fiber lasers, amplifiers, diode lasers, and integrated laser systems primarily for materials processing, communications, and advanced applications.

The company generates revenue by designing, manufacturing, and selling laser and photonics solutions to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users worldwide.

It targets industrial, telecommunications, and data center customers, with a focus on sectors requiring precision laser processing and optical networking equipment.

IPG Photonics Corporation is a leading provider of high-performance fiber laser technology, serving global industrial and communications markets.

Foolish Take

S Squared's move should be interesting to long-term investors because it reflects conviction at a moment when sentiment around industrial technology remains a bit fragile, particularly for a firm whose stock has struggled for a while. IPG Photonics has spent several years navigating cyclical demand, restructuring costs, and investor skepticism, leaving shares down roughly 70% from early-pandemic levels. Yet the company’s latest results suggest the worst may be behind it.



In the third quarter, IPG reported revenue of $250.8 million, up 8% year over year, alongside a sharp recovery in profitability. Gross margin improved to 39.5%, and the company returned to GAAP profitability with net income of $7.5 million, compared with a significant loss a year earlier. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA rose to $37 million, supported by stronger materials processing demand and improving cost absorption. Management also highlighted a book-to-bill ratio near one, signaling stable end-market conditions heading into the fourth quarter.



Within S Squared's portfolio, IPG sits alongside other technology and defense-oriented holdings, suggesting this isn't a speculative trade but a bet on operational leverage and a cyclical recovery. Ultimately, the company's balance sheet strength, improving margins, and exposure to automation and advanced manufacturing could offer upside for patient investors.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC under Form 13F.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Net position change: The difference in the value or size of a fund's holding in a security after a transaction.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, typically ranked by market value.

Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership a fund or investor holds in a company.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs): Companies that produce parts or equipment used in another company's end products.

System integrators: Firms that design and implement complex systems by combining hardware and software from multiple sources.

Fiber lasers: Lasers that use optical fibers as the active gain medium, offering high efficiency and precision.

Diode lasers: Semiconductor devices that produce laser light, commonly used in communications and industrial applications.

Materials processing: Industrial applications involving the modification or fabrication of materials using tools like lasers.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



