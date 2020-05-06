IPG Photonics Shines Bright Despite Difficult Coronavirus Concerns

Fiber lasers specialist IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) reported first-quarter results on the morning of Wednesday, May 5. The company crushed analyst expectations across the board, and IPG's stock jumped on the news. Share prices ended the day 21% higher.

IPG Photonics's first-quarter results by the numbers

Metric Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Analyst Consensus Revenue $249 million $315 million (21%) $238 million GAAP net income $36 million $55 million (34%) N/A GAAP earnings per diluted share $0.68 $1.02 (33%) $0.19

Data source: IPG Photonics. GAAP = generally accepted accounting principles.

This quarter was always going to be difficult, but the final results exceeded the company's own expectations. Revenue landed at the very top of IPG's first-quarter guidance, and the high end of management's targeted earnings range stopped at $0.30 per share.

Sales fell 40% year over year in China, but IPG recorded stronger order volumes in the second half of March and all of April. European revenue dropped 15% lower, sales in Japan came in 12% below the year-ago tally, and North American revenue rose by 4%.

Medical laser sales increased by 500%, led by Thulium-doped fiber lasers designed for urological surgery.

Image source: Getty Images.

What's next for IPG Photonics?

Looking ahead, IPG expects second-quarter sales in the neighborhood of $275 million and diluted earnings near $0.55 per share. The current analyst consensus for this period points to earnings of roughly $0.59 per share on sales in the vicinity of $282 million.

Heartened by solid financial results while share prices are trending lower under the COVID-19 crisis, IPG also added $200 million to its stock buyback program. The company is prepared to retire as much as 3.4% of its outstanding shares under this authorization plus another $60 million of buyback budgets left over from the last increase in early 2019.

The company looks more than ready to ride out the COVID-19 storm and emerge stronger on the other side. IPG's lasers can be found in many exciting high-growth market sectors such as robotic surgery, heavy manufacturing, and high-speed networking. If all of these target markets stop growing for the long term, we'll have larger problems to handle than stock-picking.

10 stocks we like better than IPG Photonics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and IPG Photonics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends IPG Photonics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.