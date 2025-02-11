IPG Photonics Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

IPG Photonics IPGP has reported earnings of 18 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2024, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.0%. The company had registered earnings of 89 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, a steep year-over-year decline of 79.8%.



Revenues of $234.3 million declined 21.6% on a year-over-year basis but beat the consensus mark by 3.3%. Foreign exchange fluctuations negatively impacted revenue growth by approximately $2 million (1%).



The year-over-year decline in revenues primarily resulted from lower sales in materials processing and medical applications. However, this was partially offset by growth in advanced applications.



Emerging growth product revenues contributed 48% to the total revenues, which increased 3% sequentially, driven by higher sales in advanced applications.

Following the results, IPG Photonics shares gained 2.06% in the pre-market trading to $68.79, likely driven by the revenue beat. However, the stock has declined 7.3% year to date against the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 2.2%.

IPG Photonics’s Quarterly Details

Materials processing (85% of the total revenues) fell 23.4% year over year. The downside was mainly led by lower sales in welding cutting applications.



Revenues from other applications decreased 6% year over year due to lower revenues in medical applications, partially offset by higher sales in advanced applications.



By region, sales dropped 31% in North America and 22% in China, while Europe saw a 22% increase and Japan reported 15% year-over-year growth.



IPG Photonics has reported a gross margin of 38.6%, which expanded 40 basis points (bps) from the prior-year period. The upside was driven by reduced product costs, lower tariffs and shipping costs, and more stable inventory provisions but was negatively impacted by lower absorption of manufacturing costs.

IPGP’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2024, IPG Photonics had $0.93 billion in cash and cash equivalents, including short-term investments, compared with $1.02 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.



The fourth-quarter 2024 cash flow from operations amounted to $74 million compared with the previous quarter’s $66 million.



The company spent $23 million in capital expenditure and allocated $57 million for share repurchases.

IPG Photonics’s Q1 Guidance

For first-quarter 2025, IPG Photonics anticipates sales of $210-$240 million. Earnings are projected between 5 cents and 35 cents per share.

