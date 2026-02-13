IPG Photonics Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Shares Up

IPG Photonics IPGP reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 46 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21 cents and climbed 53% year over year.



Revenues of $274.4 million increased 17% on a year-over-year basis and 9% sequentially, while beating the consensus mark by 11.4%. Favorable forex contributed 2% to revenue growth. The book-to-bill ratio was firmly above one in the reported quarter.



The year-over-year revenue growth was driven by further stabilization in industrial demand, new opportunities and a disciplined focus on growth initiatives. Emerging growth product sales accounted for 54% of revenues, which increased from 52% reported in the previous quarter.



IPG Photonics shares were up 35.48% at the time of writing this article. The company’s shares have surged 138.9% in the trailing 12 months, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s appreciation of 21.6%.

IPG Photonics Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IPG Photonics Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IPG Photonics Corporation Quote

IPGP’s Q4 Quarterly Details

Materials processing (85% of total revenues) rose 17% year over year and 6% on a sequential basis. The upside was mainly driven by stable general industrial demand and increased demand in battery and additive manufacturing applications. Welding revenues were stable on a sequential basis, while demand for cutting applications surged. Cleaning was another strong performer and continued to benefit from the cleanLASER acquisition.



Revenues from other applications increased 15% year over year, driven primarily by higher revenues in medical and advanced applications.



Sales increased 6% in Europe, while rising 23% and 19% year over year in North America and Asia, respectively.



IPG Photonics reported an adjusted gross margin of 37.6%, down 120 basis points on a year-over-year basis.



Sales and marketing (S&M) expenses increased 10.3% year over year to $24.1 million. Research & development (R&D) expenses were $28.8 million, up 11.8% year over year, while General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $40.4 million, up 39.7% year over year.



As a percentage of revenues, S&M expenses decreased 50 bps year over year to 8.8%, R&D expenses decreased 50 bps year over year to 10.5%, while G&A expenses increased 240 bps year over year to 14.7%.



Adjusted EBITDA jumped 11% year over year to $41.2 million in the reported quarter.



The non-GAAP operating margin was 6%, down 80 bps year over year.

IPGP’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details

As of Dec. 31, 2025, IPG Photonics had $916 million in cash & cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term investments, up from $900 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.



In the fourth quarter, IPGP generated $29 million in cash from operating activities compared with $35 million in the previous quarter.



In the fourth quarter, the company spent $18 million on capital expenditures and $4 million on share repurchases.

IPGP Offers Positive Guidance

For first-quarter 2026, IPG Photonics anticipates sales to be $235-$265 million.



IPG Photonics expects the first-quarter 2026 adjusted gross margin to be between 37% and 39%. Operating expenses are expected to be within $90 million to $92 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $25 million and $40 million.



The company expects first-quarter 2026 earnings between 10 cents and 40 cents per share.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

IPG Photonics currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Micron Technology MU, MongoDB MDB, and MKS MKSI are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector.



Micron Technology shares have gained 336.6% in the past 12-month period. This Zacks Rank #1 company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on March 19, 2026. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MongoDB shares have returned 21.7% in the past 12-month period. MDB is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2026 results on March 2, 2026. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



MKS shares have gained 143.6% in the past 12-month period. MKSI is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 17, 2026. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MKS Inc. (MKSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.