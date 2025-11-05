IPG Photonics' Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

IPG Photonics IPGP reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19 cents and climbed 9% year over year.



Revenues of $250.8 million increased 8% on a year-over-year basis and beat the consensus mark by 6.59%. Favorable forex contributed 1% to revenue growth. Book-to-bill ratio was roughly one in the reported quarter.



The year-over-year revenue growth was primarily due to higher Materials processing, medical and advanced applications sales. Emerging growth product sales accounted for 52% of revenues, which declined from 54% reported in the previous quarter.

IPGP’s Q3 Quarterly Details

Materials processing (88% of total revenues) increased 6% year over year to $212.3 million. The upside was mainly due to higher sales in welding, additive manufacturing applications, cleaning and higher revenue in micromachining. Strong demand in battery production, driven by e-mobility and stationary storage, supported higher sales in welding. Cleaning continued to benefit from the cleanLASER acquisition.



Revenues from other applications increased 20% year over year, primarily due to higher revenues in medical and advanced applications.



IPG Photonics Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IPG Photonics Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IPG Photonics Corporation Quote

Sales declined 7% in Europe, while increasing 8% and 15% year over year in North America and Asia, respectively.



IPG Photonics reported an adjusted gross margin of 39.8% up 360 basis points on a year-over-year basis.



Adjusted EBITDA jumped 33% year over year to $37 million in the reported quarter.

IPGP’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details

As of Sept. 30, 2025, IPG Photonics had $900.6 million in cash & cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term investments.



In the third quarter, the company spent $21 million on capital expenditures and $16 million on share repurchases.

IPGP Offers Positive Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2025, IPG Photonics anticipates sales to be $230-$260 million.



IPG Photonics expects fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted gross margin between 36% and 39%. Operating expenses are expected to be within $90 million to $92 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $21 million and $38 million.



IPG Photonics expects fourth-quarter 2025 earnings between 5 cents and 35 cents per share.

Zacks Rank & Upcoming Earnings to Consider

IPG Photonics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Fair Isaac FICO, StoneCo STNE and Simulations Plus SLP are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector.



Fair Isaac shares have tanked 19.3% year to date. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 5. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



StoneCo shares have returned 136.2% year to date. StoneCo is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6. StoneCo sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Simulations Plus shares have plunged 39% year to date. Simulations Plus is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Dec. 1. Simulations Plus currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.