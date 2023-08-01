News & Insights

Markets
IPGP

IPG Photonics Q2 Net Income Rises; Revenue Down 10%

August 01, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) reported second quarter net income attributable to IPG of $62.3 million compared to $57.0 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $1.31 compared to $1.10. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenue was $340 million, down 10% year over year. Analysts on average had estimated $345.51 million in revenue.

For the third quarter, IPG expects revenue of $300 million to $330 million. The company expects earnings per share in the range of $0.85 to $1.15.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IPGP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.