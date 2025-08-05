IPG Photonics' Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

IPG Photonics IPGP reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20 cents but plunged 42% year over year.



Revenues of $250.7 million declined 3% on a year-over-year basis but beat the consensus mark by 11.88%. Favorable forex contributed 1% to revenue growth.



The year-over-year decline was primarily due to lower Materials processing sales as well as divestitures.



Emerging growth product sales accounted for 54% of revenues, which improved from 51% reported in the previous quarter.

IPG Photonics Corporation Price

IPG Photonics Corporation price | IPG Photonics Corporation Quote

IPGP’s Q2 Quarterly Details

Materials processing (85% of total revenues) fell 6% year over year to $212.3 million. The downside was mainly due to lower sales in welding, cutting and additive manufacturing applications.



Revenues from other applications increased 21% year over year, primarily due to higher revenues in medical and advanced applications.



Sales dropped 4% in North America and 24% year over year in Europe, while increasing 14% in Asia.



IPG Photonics reported a gross margin of 37.8% up 30 basis points on a year-over-year basis.



Adjusted EBITDA dropped 20% year over year to $31.5 million in the reported quarter.

IPGP’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details

As of June 30, 2025, IPG Photonics had $900 million in cash & cash equivalents.



In the second quarter of 2025, the company spent $15 million on capital expenditures.

IPGP's Q3 Guidance

For third-quarter 2025, IPG Photonics anticipates sales to be $225-$255 million.



IPG Photonics expects third-quarter 2025 adjusted gross margin between 36% and 38% as well as operating expenses of $89 to $91 million.



IPG Photonics expects second-quarter 2025 earnings between 5 cents per share and 35 cents per share.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

IPG Photonics currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



MKS Inc. MKSI, DoorDash DASH and Lumentum LITE are some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Each of the three stocks currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MKS shares have declined 11.2% year to date. MKS is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6.



DoorDash shares have appreciated 48% year to date. DASH is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6.



Lumentum shares are up 27% year to date. Lumentum is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 12.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MKS Inc. (MKSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.