IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) shareholders have endured a 59% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. Zooming in on an example, the IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) share price dropped 59% in the last half decade. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 48% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 17% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 8.3% in the same timeframe.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Looking back five years, both IPG Photonics' share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 2.6% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 16% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on IPG Photonics' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that IPG Photonics shareholders are down 48% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 24%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

