IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

IPG Photonics IPGP is slated to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13.



For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates sales to be $270-$300 million. Earnings are projected between 80 cents per share and $1.10 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 95 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The company reported a loss of $1.91 per share in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues stands at $285.8 million, suggesting a decrease of 14.31% from the year-ago quarter.



IPG Photonics’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same once, the average negative surprise being 65.85%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Note

IPG Photonics has been suffering from lower materials processing sales, primarily due to weakness in cutting and marking applications.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Materials Processing revenues is pegged at $256 million.



Sales in flat sheet cutting applications have remained weak, primarily due to global macroeconomic uncertainties and an increased competitive environment in China.



Lower revenues from advanced applications and medical are expected to have hurt top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the third quarter of 2023, revenues from China declined 28% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for China revenues is pegged at $71 million.



However, IPG Photonics is expected to have benefited from strong demand for the handheld welder, LightWELD. Robust demand for cleaning and solar cell manufacturing solutions due to increasing investment in renewable energy and eco-friendly solutions is expected to have benefited top-line growth.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



IPG Photonics has an Earnings ESP of -1.23% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Shopify SHOP has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shopify shares have gained 9.3% year to date. SHOP is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13.



CrowdStrike CRWD has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank #1.



CrowdStrike shares have gained 24.5% year to date. CRWD is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 5.



Bruker BRKR has an Earnings ESP of +1.70% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.



Bruker shares have declined 3.8% year to date. BRKR is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

