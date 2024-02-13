IPG Photonics' (IPGP) Q4 Earnings Lag, Revenues Decrease Y/Y

IPG Photonics IPGP reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 89 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.32%. The company reported a loss of $1.91 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $299 million decreased 10.4% on a year-over-year basis but beat the consensus mark by 4.5%. Unfavorable forex hurt revenue growth by 2%.



Emerging growth product sales accounted for 46% of revenues and benefited from growth in handheld welder, medical and higher beam delivery revenues.

Quarterly Details

Materials processing (87% of total revenues) decreased 12% year over year. The downside can be attributed to lower revenues from cutting. Revenues from other applications increased 4% year over year.



Sales of high-power CW lasers were down 19% year over year due to lower demand, high customer inventories and increased competition in cutting applications in China.

IPG Photonics Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IPG Photonics Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IPG Photonics Corporation Quote

Pulsed laser sales declined 40% year over year due to lower demand in solar cell manufacturing and foil-cutting applications.



Sales decreased 3% in North America, 25% in China and 5% in Japan on a year-over-year basis. However, sales increased 1% year over year in Europe.



IPG Photonics reported a gross margin of 38.2% compared with 18.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2023, IPG Photonics had $1.18 billion in cash & cash equivalents compared with $1.10 billion as of Sep 30, 2023.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2024, IPG Photonics anticipates sales to be $235-$265 million. Earnings are projected between 30 cents per share and 60 cents per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

IPG Photonics currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Shares of IPGP have declined 4.5% on a year-to-date basis, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 8.3%.



Shopify SHOP, BlackLine BL and CrowdStrike CRWD are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shopify shares have gained 14.4% year to date. SHOP is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13.



BlackLine shares have declined 2.6% year to date. BL is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13.



CrowdStrike shares have jumped 25.8% year to date. CRWD is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 5.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackLine (BL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.