IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y

IPG Photonics IPGP reported earnings of 45 cents per share in second-quarter 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.25%. The company reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $258 million declined 24% on a year-over-year basis but beat the consensus mark by 0.88%. Unfavorable forex hurt revenue growth by 2%.



The year-over-year decline was primarily due to lower sales in cutting and welding applications, although this was partially offset by growth in 3D printing, medical and advanced applications.



Emerging growth product sales contributed 46% to revenues, which improved sequentially driven by growth in handheld welding, medical and advanced applications.

Quarterly Details

Materials processing (88% of total revenues) fell 28% year over year. The downside was mainly due to reduced revenues in cutting and welding applications due to weak demand from industrial and e-mobility customers.



Revenues from other applications increased 24% year over year, primarily due to higher revenues in medical and advanced applications.



Sales dropped 2% in North America, 34% in China and 39% in Japan on a year-over-year basis. Moreover, sales decreased 27% year over year in Europe.



IPG Photonics reported a gross margin of 37.3%, down 610 basis points on a year-over-year basis. The downside was primarily due to lower absorption of manufacturing expenses and higher inventory reserves, partially offset by reduced tariffs and shipping costs.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2024, IPG Photonics had $1.06 billion in cash & cash equivalents compared with $1.14 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.



Second-quarter 2024 cash flow from operations amounted to $53 million compared with the previous quarter’s reported figure of $55 million.



In the second quarter, IPG generated $53 million in cash from operations compared with the previous quarter’s reported figure of $55 million. The company spent $24 million on capital expenditures and allocated $122 million for share repurchases.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2024, IPG Photonics anticipates sales to be $210-$240 million. Earnings are projected between break-even and 30 cents per share.

