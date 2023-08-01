IPG Photonics' (IPGP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decrease Y/Y

IPG Photonics IPGP reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.65%.



Revenues of $340 million decreased 9.8% on a year-over-year basis and lagged the consensus mark by 1.04%. Emerging growth product sales accounted for 41% of revenues.



Unfavorable forex hurt revenue growth by 2%, whereas business divestitures reduced it by roughly 1%.



IPGP shares have gained 38.9% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 43.1%.

Quarterly Details

Materials processing (92% of total revenues) decreased 10% year over year. The downside can be attributed to lower revenues from cutting and marking applications.

IPG Photonics Corporation Price

Revenues from other applications decreased 23% year over year due to lower revenues from advanced applications and medical.



Sales of high-power CW lasers were down 10% year over year due to lower demand in flat sheet cutting applications. Pulsed laser sales declined 24% year over year due to lower demand in foil cutting and marking applications.



Sales decreased 11% in North America and 28% in China, on a year-over-year basis. However, sales increased 14% year over year in Japan and 4% in Europe.



IPG Photonics reported a gross margin of 43.4%, down 230 basis points on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, IPG Photonics had $1.10 billion in cash & cash equivalents compared with $1.07 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2023, IPG Photonics anticipates sales to be $300-$330 million. Earnings are projected between 85 cents per share and $1.15 per share.

