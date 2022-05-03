IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Improve Y/Y

IPG Photonics IPGP reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32.32% and improved 4% year over year.



Revenues of $370 million increased 7% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark by 10.94%.



The company noted that the results were driven by growth in demand in EV battery manufacturing, handheld welding and medical applications. The company’s book-to-bill ratio was greater than 1 in the reported quarter.

Quarterly Details

Materials processing (92% of total revenues) increased 7% year over year. The upside can be attributed to higher demand for welding, marking and 3D printing. However, sales were partially offset by lower revenues in cutting and solar cell manufacturing process.



Revenues from other applications increased 9% year over year due to higher sales in medical. However, it was offset by weaker sales in advanced applications and telecom.



Sales of high-power CW lasers were down 2% year over year due to softer demand in China. Pulsed and medium-power lasers’ revenues increased, driven by growth in emerging products and applications.

IPG Photonics Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IPG Photonics Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IPG Photonics Corporation Quote

Sales surged 27% in Europe, 5% in North America and 18% in Japan on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, the same declined 7% in China.



IPG Photonics reported a gross margin of 46.4%, which decreased 100 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.



Operating margin came in at 25.2%, decreasing by 50 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2022, IPG Photonics had $642.5 million in cash & cash equivalents compared with $709 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Short-term investments as of Mar 31, 2022 were of $774.2 million compared with $805.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



As of Mar 31, 2022, total debt (including the current portion) was nearly $33.2 million compared with $34 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Cash flow from operations was $16 million in the first quarter compared with fourth-quarter 2021’s figure of $85 million.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2022, IPG Photonics anticipates sales to be $355-$385 million. Earnings are projected between 95 cents per share and $1.25 per share.

