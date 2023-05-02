IPG Photonics' (IPGP) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decrease Y/Y

IPG Photonics IPGP reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26%.



Revenues of $347.2 million decreased 6.2% on a year-over-year basis but beat the consensus mark by 6.2%. Emerging growth product sales accounted for 45% of revenues.



Unfavorable forex hurt revenue growth by 4% whereas business divestitures reduced it by roughly 1%.

Quarterly Details

Materials processing (90% of total revenues) decreased 8% year over year. The downside can be attributed to lower revenues from cutting and marking applications.



Revenues from other applications increased 10% year over year due to higher revenues from advanced applications and medical.



IPG Photonics Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IPG Photonics Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IPG Photonics Corporation Quote

Sales of high-power CW lasers were down 8% year over year due to lower demand in high-power cutting applications. Pulsed laser sales declined 16% year over year due to lower demand in cutting and marking applications.



Sales decreased 7% in Europe, 1% in North America and 22% in China, on a year-over-year basis. Sales jumped 68% year over year in Japan.



IPG Photonics reported a gross margin of 42.3%, down 410 basis points on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2023, IPG Photonics had $1.07 billion in cash & cash equivalents compared with $698.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2023, IPG Photonics anticipates sales to be $325-$355 million. Earnings are projected between $1.05 per share and $1.35 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

IPG Photonics currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



IPGP shares have gained 23.2% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 20.3%.



BILL Holdings BILL, Fortinet FTNT and DigitalOcean DOCN are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. All three carry Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



BILL Holdings shares have declined 29.7% year to date. BILL is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4.



Fortinet shares have gained 26% year to date. FTNT is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4.



DigitalOcean shares have gained 21.4% year to date. DOCN is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 9.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.