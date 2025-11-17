IPG Photonics (IPGP) Price Target Increased by 12.88% to 95.37

The average one-year price target for IPG Photonics (NasdaqGS:IPGP) has been revised to $95.37 / share. This is an increase of 12.88% from the prior estimate of $84.49 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.68% from the latest reported closing price of $79.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 602 funds or institutions reporting positions in IPG Photonics. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPGP is 0.11%, an increase of 7.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 36,933K shares. The put/call ratio of IPGP is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,475K shares representing 10.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,467K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 4.25% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,320K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,787K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,899K shares , representing a decrease of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 49.63% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 1,743K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,775K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 4.65% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,387K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 10.14% over the last quarter.

