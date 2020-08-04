IPG Photonics Guides Q3 In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) provided earnings and revenues guidance for the third quarter, in line with analysts' estimates.

For the third quarter, IPG expects earnings in a range of $0.70 to $1.00 per share on revenues between $280 million and $310 million.

On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.80 per share on revenues of $303.26 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.