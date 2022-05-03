Markets
IPGP

IPG Photonics Guides Q2 In Line With View; Q1 Results Top Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter, in line with estimates.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.95 to $1.25 per share on revenues between $355 million and $385 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.15 per share on revenues of $363.0 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income attributable to the company of $69.57 million or $1.31 per share, up from $68.13 million or $1.26 per share in the prior-year quarter. Total revenue for the quarter grew 7 percent to $369.98 million from $345.59 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street expected the company to report earnings of $0.98 per share on revenues of $334.79 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IPGP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular