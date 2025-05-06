IPG Photonics Guides Q2 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter.

For the second quarter, the company expects between an adjusted loss of $0.05 per share and adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share, on revenues between $210 million and $240 million.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.29 per share on revenues of $239.88 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

