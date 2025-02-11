IPG PHOTONICS Earnings Results: $IPGP Reports Quarterly Earnings

IPG PHOTONICS ($IPGP) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, missing estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $234,340,000, beating estimates of $231,951,060 by $2,388,940.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $IPGP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
IPG PHOTONICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of IPG PHOTONICS stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 876,625 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,150,769
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 667,029 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,506,348
- PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 240,000 shares (+375.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,452,800
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 182,633 shares (+18.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,573,284
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 150,569 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,190,288
- RETIREMENT SYSTEMS OF ALABAMA added 145,616 shares (+437.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,589,195
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 139,781 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,388,523
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
IPG PHOTONICS Government Contracts
We have seen $662,115 of award payments to $IPGP over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 3 KW YTTERBIUM LASER: $268,294
- HLPN-2090-50-20-50: $128,200
- ACTIVELY Q-SWITCHED TM FIBER LASER: $120,680
- P/N: YLR-1000-WC: $63,390
- THIS PURCHASE ORDER IS TO PROCURE ONE 1550 NM FIBER LASER AMPLIFIER: $24,430
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.