IPG Photonics Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results with Improved Gross Margin and Strong Cash Flow

IPG Photonics reported Q4 2024 revenue decline but improved gross margin and strong operational cash flow.

IPG Photonics Corporation reported its fourth quarter financial results for 2024, revealing a revenue of $234.3 million, a 22% decrease from the previous year, largely due to reduced sales in materials processing and medical applications. Despite the challenges, the company achieved improved gross margins of 38.6% and generated strong cash flow from operations of $74 million. Net income showed a significant drop to $7.8 million from $41.4 million, reflecting an 81% decline year-over-year. Looking ahead, IPG anticipates first-quarter 2025 revenue to range from $210 million to $240 million, with a cautious outlook due to ongoing subdued global industrial demand. CEO Dr. Mark Gitin emphasized a focus on cost management and strategic investments to strengthen the company’s position in emerging laser applications for future growth.

Revenue was at the high end of guidance, indicating better management of market expectations.

Improved gross margin of 38.6%, achieved through lower product costs and more stable inventory provisions.

Strong cash flow from operations of $74 million, demonstrating effective operational management in a challenging demand environment.

Management is focused on strategic growth initiatives, which positions the company well for future recovery and sustainable growth.

Significant revenue decline of 22% for Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, and 24% for the full year, suggesting weakening demand in core markets.

Operating loss of $208.3 million for the year, compared to a profit of $232.0 million the previous year, indicating severe financial distress.

Earnings per share decreased by 80% in the fourth quarter, which may undermine investor confidence and affect stock performance.

What were IPG Photonics' revenue figures for Q4 2024?

In Q4 2024, IPG Photonics reported revenue of $234.3 million, a decrease of 22% year-over-year.

How did the gross margin change in Q4 2024?

The gross margin for Q4 2024 was 38.6%, which increased by 40 basis points compared to the previous year.

What is the earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 2024?

The EPS for Q4 2024 was $0.18, representing an 80% decrease compared to the same quarter in 2023.

What factors influenced IPG's financial outlook for 2025?

The outlook was influenced by subdued global demand, cost management, and strategic investments for long-term growth opportunities.

When will IPG hold its conference call to discuss earnings?

IPG will hold its conference call on February 11, 2025, at 10:00 am ET for their financial results discussion.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



IPG Photonics Corporation



(NASDAQ: IPGP) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.



















Three Months Ended





December 31,

























Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



























(In millions, except per share data and percentages)



















2024





















2023

















Change

















2024





















2023

















Change











Revenue









$





234.3













$





298.9













(22





)%









$





977.1













$





1,287.4













(24





)%









Gross margin













38.6





%













38.2





%

























34.6





%













42.1





%





















Operating income (loss)









$





14.0













$





28.8













(51





)%









$





(208.3





)









$





232.0













NM













Operating margin













6.0





%













9.6





%





















(21.3





)%













18.0





%





















Net income (loss) attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation









$





7.8













$





41.4













(81





)%









$





(181.5





)









$





218.9













NM













Earnings (loss) per diluted share









$





0.18













$





0.89













(80





)%









$





(4.09





)









$





4.63













NM















































































































NM - not meaningful.









Management Comments







“Our revenue was at the high end of our guidance, and we delivered strong cash flow from operations despite challenging demand,” said Dr. Mark Gitin, IPG Photonics’ Chief Executive Officer. "In this environment, we are focused on managing our costs, investing in strategic growth initiatives and strengthening our execution. We believe these efforts will help IPG differentiate and win in emerging laser applications, delivering sustainable and profitable growth over the long term."







Financial Highlights







Fourth quarter revenue of $234 million decreased 22% year over year due to lower sales in materials processing and medical applications, partially offset by growth in advanced applications. Changes in foreign exchange rates reduced revenue growth by approximately $2 million or 1%. Materials processing sales accounted for 85% of total revenue and decreased 24% year over year, primarily as a result of lower sales in welding and cutting applications, partially offset by higher revenue in additive manufacturing and micro-machining applications. Other applications sales decreased 6% year over year due to lower revenue in medical applications partially offset by higher sales in advanced applications. Emerging growth products sales accounted for 48% of total revenue, increasing from 45% in the prior quarter. By region, sales decreased 31% in North America, 22% in China, 22% in Europe and increased 15% in Japan on a year-over-year basis.





Gross margin of 38.6% increased 40 basis points year over year driven by lower product costs, lower tariffs and shipping costs as well as more stable inventory provisions, but was negatively impacted by reduced absorption of manufacturing expenses. Earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.18 decreased 80% in the fourth quarter. Foreign exchange transaction gains increased operating income by $1 million and had an immaterial impact on earnings per share. The effective tax rate was 64% due to unusual tax items which totaled $3.4 million and reduced EPS by $0.08 in the quarter. During the fourth quarter, IPG generated $74 million in cash from operations and spent $23 million on capital expenditures and $57 million on share repurchases.







Business Outlook and Financial Guidance







Total backlog was $636 million and consisted of $371 million of orders with firm shipment dates and $265 million of frame agreements. Total backlog decreased by 8%, driven by an 8% decrease in orders with firm shipment dates and a 9% decrease in frame agreements.





“Global industrial demand remains subdued so far in early 2025, which was reflected in our book-to-bill ratio of slightly below one for the fourth quarter. However, with our leading product portfolio, expertise across laser solutions, and strong balance sheet, we believe that we will be well-positioned when the market rebounds. We are navigating through this environment by focusing on execution, managing costs and redeploying the savings to fund strategic investments in long-term growth opportunities, which we expect to show results in 2026 and beyond,” concluded Dr. Gitin.





For the first quarter of 2025, IPG expects revenue of $210 million to $240 million, gross margin between 36% and 39%, and operating expenses of $82 million to $84 million. The Company expects the first quarter tax rate to be approximately 28%, excluding discrete items. IPG anticipates delivering adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.05 to $0.35 and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $19 million to $35 million.





As discussed in more detail in the "Safe Harbor" passage of this news release, actual results may differ from this guidance due to various factors including, but not limited to, trade policy changes and trade restrictions, product demand, order cancellations and delays, competition, tariffs, currency fluctuations and general economic conditions. This guidance is based upon current market conditions and expectations, and is subject to the risks outlined in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, and assumes exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar of euro 0.96, Japanese yen 157 and Chinese yuan 7.19, respectively.







Supplemental Financial Information







Additional supplemental financial information is provided in the unaudited Financial Data Workbook and Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Presentation available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at



investor.ipgphotonics.com



.







Conference Call Reminder







The Company will hold a conference call today, February 11, 2025 at 10:00 am ET. To access the call, please dial 877-407-6184 in the US or 201-389-0877 internationally. A live webcast of the call will also be available and archived on the investor relations section of the Company's website at



investor.ipgphotonics.com



.







Contact







Eugene Fedotoff





Senior Director, Investor Relations





IPG Photonics Corporation





508-597-4713





efedotoff@ipgphotonics.com







About IPG Photonics Corporation







IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.







Safe Harbor Statement







Information and statements provided by IPG and its employees, including statements in this press release, that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including those statements related to managing our costs effectively, investing in strategic growth initiatives and strengthening our execution, helping IPG to differentiate and win in emerging laser applications, delivering sustainable and profitable growth over the long term, being well-positioned for a market recovery, focusing on execution, managing costs and redeploying the savings to fund strategic investments, expectation to show results in 2026 and beyond, and statements related to revenue, gross margin and operating expenses outlook, tax rate, earnings, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA guidance, and the impact of the U.S. dollar on our guidance for first quarter of 2025. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the strength or weakness of the business conditions in industries and geographic markets that IPG serves, particularly the effect of downturns in the markets IPG serves; uncertainties and adverse changes in the general economic conditions of markets; inability to manage risks associated with international customers and operations; changes in trade controls and trade policies; IPG's ability to penetrate new applications for fiber lasers and increase market share; the rate of acceptance and penetration of IPG's products; foreign currency fluctuations; high levels of fixed costs from IPG's vertical integration; the appropriateness of IPG's manufacturing capacity for the level of demand; competitive factors, including declining average selling prices; the effect of acquisitions and investments; inventory write-downs; asset impairment charges; intellectual property infringement claims and litigation; interruption in supply of key components; manufacturing risks; government regulations and trade sanctions; and other risks identified in IPG's SEC filings. Readers are encouraged to refer to the risk factors described in IPG's Annual Report on Form 10-K (filed with the SEC on February 21, 2024) and IPG's reports filed with the SEC, as applicable. Actual results, events and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. IPG undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Information







We refer to certain financial measures that are not recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are provided as supplemental information to enhance understanding of the company’s financial performance. These measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP financial measures.





We have not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because we are unable to estimate with reasonable certainty the ultimate timing or amount of certain significant items without unreasonable efforts. These items include, but are not limited to, the amortization of acquired intangible assets of $2.5 million excluded from the calculation of adjusted EPS, stock based compensation of $11.0 million excluded from the calculation of adjusted EBITDA and the income tax effect of these items.



























IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





























Three Months Ended December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023

















2024





















2023

























(In thousands, except per share data)











Net sales









$





234,337













$





298,893









$





977,134













$





1,287,439













Cost of sales













143,993

















184,726













638,979

















745,741













Gross profit













90,344

















114,167













338,155

















541,698













Operating expenses:









































Sales and marketing













21,864

















22,161













89,582

















85,679













Research and development













25,738

















27,714













109,783

















98,704













General and administrative













28,893

















35,003













124,313

















125,749













Net loss from divestiture and sale of assets













—

















—













190,201

















—













Impairment of long-lived assets













440

















—













27,006

















1,237













Restructuring charges (recoveries), net













—

















69













—

















(288





)









(Gain) loss on foreign exchange













(543





)













442













5,524

















(1,356





)









Total operating expenses













76,392

















85,389













546,409

















309,725













Operating income (loss)













13,952

















28,778













(208,254





)













231,973













Other income, net:









































Interest income, net













7,409

















13,369













45,467

















41,735













Other income, net













651

















6













899

















1,167













Total other income













8,060

















13,375













46,366

















42,902













Income (loss) before provision for income taxes













22,012

















42,153













(161,888





)













274,875













Provision for income taxes













14,197

















725













19,638

















55,997













Net income (loss) attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation









$





7,815













$





41,428









$





(181,526





)









$





218,878













Net income (loss) attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation per share:









































Basic









$





0.18













$





0.89









$





(4.09





)









$





4.64













Diluted









$





0.18













$





0.89









$





(4.09





)









$





4.63













Weighted average common shares outstanding:









































Basic













42,652

















46,533













44,336

















47,154













Diluted













42,781

















46,656













44,336

















47,320



































IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





























December 31,













December 31,

























2024





















2023

























(In thousands, except share and









per share data)













ASSETS











Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





620,040













$





514,674













Short-term investments













310,152

















662,807













Accounts receivable, net













171,131

















219,053













Inventories













284,780

















453,874













Prepaid income taxes













17,592

















26,038













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













27,300

















38,208













Total current assets













1,430,995

















1,914,654













Deferred income taxes, net













115,031

















88,788













Goodwill













67,241

















38,540













Intangible assets, net













55,376

















26,234













Property, plant and equipment, net













588,375

















602,257













Other assets













32,246

















28,425













Total assets









$





2,289,264













$





2,698,898















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable









$





35,385













$





28,618













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













152,048

















181,350













Income taxes payable













17,586

















4,893













Total current liabilities













205,019

















214,861













Other long-term liabilities and deferred income taxes













59,774

















68,652













Total liabilities













264,793

















283,513













Commitments and contingencies

























IPG Photonics Corporation equity:

























Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized; 56,632,974 and 42,548,561 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2024; 56,317,438 and 46,320,671 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2023.













6

















6













Treasury stock, at cost, 14,084,413 and 9,996,767 shares held at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.













(1,505,321





)













(1,161,505





)









Additional paid-in capital













1,035,285

















994,020













Retained earnings













2,613,868

















2,795,394













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(119,367





)













(212,530





)









Total IPG Photonics Corporation stockholders' equity













2,024,471

















2,415,385













Total liabilities and equity









$





2,289,264













$





2,698,898



































IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





























Twelve Months Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023

























(In thousands)













Cash flows from operating activities:



























Net (loss) income









$





(181,526





)









$





218,878













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization













61,443

















69,621













Impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring (recoveries), net













27,006

















(486





)









Provisions for inventory, warranty & bad debt













90,377

















61,058













Net loss from divestiture and sale of assets













190,201

















—













Other













(1,124





)













1,471













Changes in assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash, net of acquisitions:

























Accounts receivable and accounts payable













45,301

















(26,714





)









Inventories













47,725

















1,823













Other













(31,507





)













(29,665





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













247,896

















295,986















Cash flows from investing activities:



























Purchases of and deposits on property, plant and equipment













(98,524





)













(110,483





)









Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment













28,578

















31,241













Purchases of short-term investments













(713,151





)













(1,232,863





)









Proceeds from short-term investments













1,083,464

















1,073,993













Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired













(66,738





)













—













Net cash outflow from divestiture













(25,324





)













—













Other













427

















558













Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities













208,732

















(237,554





)











Cash flows from financing activities:



























Principal payments on long-term borrowings













—

















(16,031





)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock option and purchase plans less payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards













4,195

















3,147













Purchase of treasury stock, at cost













(343,816





)













(223,496





)









Net cash used in financing activities













(339,621





)













(236,380





)









Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents













(11,641





)













(5,587





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents













105,366

















(183,535





)









Cash and cash equivalents — Beginning of period













514,674

















698,209













Cash and cash equivalents — End of period









$





620,040













$





514,674















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:



























Cash paid for interest









$





277













$





1,284













Cash paid for income taxes









$





40,632













$





62,916



































IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION









SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS (UNAUDITED)





























Three Months Ended December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

























(In thousands)











Amortization of intangible assets:









































Cost of sales









$





631













$





550













$





2,000













$





2,242













Sales and marketing













1,122

















1,283

















3,933

















5,653













Total amortization of intangible assets









$





1,753













$





1,833













$





5,933













$





7,895



































IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION









SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (UNAUDITED)





























Three Months Ended December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

























(In thousands)











Cost of sales









$





2,215













$





1,265













$





8,687













$





7,929













Sales and marketing













1,289

















1,376

















5,941

















5,421













Research and development













2,191

















3,225

















10,239

















9,396













General and administrative













2,025

















6,276

















12,283

















16,858













Total stock-based compensation













7,720

















12,142

















37,150

















39,604













Tax effect of stock-based compensation













(1,687





)













(2,644





)













(8,191





)













(8,660





)









Net stock-based compensation









$





6,033













$





9,498













$





28,959













$





30,944



































Three Months Ended December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

























(In thousands)











Excess tax (detriment) benefit on stock-based compensation









$





(419





)









$





(94





)









$





(4,532





)









$





(1,835





)







