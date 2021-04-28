IPG Photonics Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $91.7 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $4.7 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, IPG Photonics Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $177.4 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $2.26 billion from $2.36 billion last year.

IPG Photonics Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $177.4 Mln. vs. $44.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q1): $2.26 Bln vs. $2.36 Bln last year.

