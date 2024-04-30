IPG Photonics Corporation Bottom Line Declines In Q1, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $24.1 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $60.1 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.4% to $252.0 million from $347.2 million last year.

IPG Photonics Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $24.1 Mln. vs. $60.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $252.0 Mln vs. $347.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.30 to $0.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $240mln - $270mln

