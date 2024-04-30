IPG Photonics Appoints Gitin As CEO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) announced the appointment of Mark Gitin, as the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, starting from June 5, 2024.

Gitin will be taking over from Eugene Scherbakov, a co-founder of IPG who has dedicated 30 years to the Company.

Scherbakov will continue as a Board member and will support the new CEO in an advisory capacity.

With over 30 years of experience in the lasers and optics industry, Gitin brings extensive technical and scientific knowledge to his new role. Currently, Gitin leads the Photonics Solutions Division at MKS Instruments, Inc.

