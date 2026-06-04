IPG (IPGP) Up 19.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for IPG Photonics (IPGP). Shares have added about 19.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is IPG due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for IPG Photonics Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

IPGP Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Strong Industrial Growth Aids Revenue

IPG Photonics reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4% and decreased 6% year over year.

Revenues of $265.5 million increased 16.5% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 3.9%. Emerging growth products accounted for 53% of total revenue in the quarter.

IPGP Revenue Mix Tilts Toward Industrial Solutions

IPGP’s first-quarter growth was driven by improved demand in Industrial Solutions. Industrial Solutions revenues were $227.6 million, representing 86% of total sales and rising 21% year over year, supported by higher revenues in welding, cutting, marking, and cleaning applications.



Advanced Solutions' revenues were $37.9 million, down 5% year over year. Management noted that growth in medical and semiconductor applications was offset by lower micromachining sales tied to cyclical demand in solar cell manufacturing, alongside lower defense revenue.

IPG Photonics Benefits From Battery And Medical Demand

Within Industrial Solutions, IPG Photonics highlighted continued strength in battery manufacturing demand, which supported results in welding and cutting. The company also pointed to progress in expanding system-level offerings, an area it said is helping IPGP move up the value chain by integrating fiber lasers into complete solutions across applications like welding and cleaning.



In Advanced Solutions, IPG Photonics emphasized traction in medical and semiconductor markets. Medical revenues grew significantly year over year, aided by sales to a new customer, and the company expects several new product approvals and introductions across 2026 and 2027. Semiconductor revenue also improved as IPG ramps new business in lithography, metrology, and inspection with large equipment manufacturers.

IPGP Margins Hit by Tariffs Despite Inventory Improvements

Profitability reflected a mix of operational progress and external cost pressure. GAAP gross margin was 37.5% versus 39.4% in the year-ago quarter, while adjusted gross margin was 37.8% compared with 40% a year ago. Management attributed the year-over-year decline primarily to tariffs and higher product costs, partially offset by lower inventory provisions tied to improved inventory management.



Sequentially, both GAAP and adjusted gross margins improved, benefiting from improved absorption and lower inventory provisions. The company reiterated its focus on pricing and cost-reduction initiatives to support margin improvement, while noting that underabsorbed expenses remain higher than targeted in the medium term.



Operating expenses were impacted by a significant one-time item. Total GAAP operating expenses were $107.2 million, which included a $13.5 million settlement payment and license related to an agreement with TRUMPF Laser- und Systemtechnik, settling all parts of litigation worldwide. Excluding the settlement payment, litigation expenses, amortization, and acquisition-related expenses, adjusted operating expenses were approximately $91 million.



GAAP operating loss was $7.7 million in the reported quarter, compared with operating income of $1.8 million in the year-ago quarter. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $9.3 million, up 21% year over year, highlighting that the primary variance in GAAP profitability was tied to non-recurring items.

IPGP Maintains Strong Liquidity and a Debt-Free Balance Sheet

IPGP ended the first quarter with $813 million in cash and short-term investments, plus $71 million in long-term investments, and no debt. Inventories stood at $319 million, while days sales outstanding were 65.



Cash used in operations was $5.5 million in the first quarter, a period management described as typically weaker for cash generation due to annual bonus payments. Capital expenditures were $16.3 million, reflecting the timing of investments in the company’s major fiber manufacturing facility in Germany.

IPG Photonics Issues Q2 View and Flags Tariff Impact

For the second quarter of 2026, IPG Photonics expects revenues of $260 million to $290 million. Adjusted gross margin is projected between 37% and 40%, including an estimated tariff-related impact of about 150 basis points.



The company guided adjusted operating expenses of $92 million to $95 million and expects adjusted earnings between 25 cents and 55 cents per share. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $32 million and $48 million, with management noting a cautiously optimistic stance that assumes a generally stable operating environment.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -6.67% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, IPG has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise IPG has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.