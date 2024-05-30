News & Insights

IPF Spotlights Romanian Market in Investor Webinar

May 30, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

International Personal Finance (GB:IPF) has released an update.

International Personal Finance plc announces an upcoming investor webinar on June 20, 2024, focusing on its growth market Romania, featuring insights from CEO Gerard Ryan and other key personnel. The session will highlight the company’s innovative business developments and expansion of retail credit offerings, with no new financial information to be disclosed.

