Iperionx Ltd. ADR Unveils Strict Trading Policy

May 23, 2024 — 07:01 am EDT

Iperionx Ltd. ADR (IPX) has released an update.

Iperionx Ltd. ADR has released details of its Securities Trading Policy, established to provide guidance for Key Management Personnel (KMP) and employees on the appropriate times for dealing in company securities, mitigating insider trading risks. The policy outlines specific periods when trading is restricted, known as Closed Periods, and incorporates legal requirements and best practices. Violations of the policy are taken seriously, with potential consequences including disciplinary action, legal penalties, or both.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

