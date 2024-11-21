IperionX Limited’s Strategic AGM Outcomes and Future Plans

Iperionx Limited (AU:IPX) has released an update.

IperionX Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions being passed by a poll. The company is focused on becoming a leader in the titanium metal and critical materials sector in the U.S., leveraging patented technologies for cost-effective and low-emission production. IperionX’s resources are crucial for industries such as aerospace, defense, and electronics.

