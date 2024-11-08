News & Insights

Iperionx Limited Issues New Shares on ASX

November 08, 2024 — 01:28 am EST

Iperionx Limited (AU:IPX) has released an update.

Iperionx Limited has announced the issuance of nearly 5 million new ordinary shares, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code IPX. This move reflects the company’s efforts to enhance its market presence and potentially attract more investors. Such activities are of interest to those keeping an eye on stock market opportunities and company growth strategies.

