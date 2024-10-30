Iperionx Limited Files Annual Report on Nasdaq

Iperionx Limited (AU:IPX) has released an update.

Iperionx Limited, listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol IPX, has filed its annual report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. The company, which is categorized as an emerging growth company, reported 257,244,759 ordinary shares outstanding. Investors may find this update relevant as the company continues to navigate the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act.

