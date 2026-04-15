IperionX Limited - Depositary Receipt (IPX) Price Target Increased by 85.80% to 64.03

The average one-year price target for IperionX Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:IPX) has been revised to $64.03 / share. This is an increase of 85.80% from the prior estimate of $34.46 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $62.18 to a high of $67.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.88% from the latest reported closing price of $33.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in IperionX Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 16.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPX is 0.02%, an increase of 10.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.42% to 3,221K shares. The put/call ratio of IPX is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 1,337K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares , representing an increase of 37.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPX by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 831K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares , representing a decrease of 8.23%.

Woodline Partners holds 169K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 40.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPX by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 135K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 46.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPX by 63.12% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 129K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares , representing an increase of 38.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPX by 18.28% over the last quarter.

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