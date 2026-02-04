IperionX Limited - Depositary Receipt (IPX) Price Target Increased by 41.06% to 51.44

The average one-year price target for IperionX Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:IPX) has been revised to $51.44 / share. This is an increase of 41.06% from the prior estimate of $36.47 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $50.82 to a high of $53.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.71% from the latest reported closing price of $50.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in IperionX Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPX is 0.02%, an increase of 82.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.06% to 2,351K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stifel Financial holds 899K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares , representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPX by 35.64% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 831K shares.

Woodline Partners holds 100K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPX by 39.69% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 79K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares , representing an increase of 30.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPX by 72.23% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 72K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing a decrease of 46.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPX by 19.03% over the last quarter.

