IperionX Limited Announces General Meeting for Shareholders

Iperionx Limited (AU:IPX) has released an update.
IperionX Limited has announced a General Meeting for shareholders scheduled on December 11, 2024, in Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to review the meeting materials online and update their communication preferences as needed. Investors should stay informed by checking the company’s website or ASX announcements for any updates.
