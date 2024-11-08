News & Insights

Iperionx Limited Announces Director’s Shareholding Increase

November 08, 2024 — 01:29 am EST

Iperionx Limited (AU:IPX) has released an update.

Iperionx Limited has announced a change in the indirect interests of its Director, Vaughn Taylor, with the conversion of 150,000 performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares. This adjustment increases Taylor’s total shareholding to 712,194 shares, reflecting the fulfillment of market-based performance conditions. Investors may view this as a positive indicator of the company’s alignment with its performance goals.

