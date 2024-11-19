News & Insights

IperionX Leads in Sustainable Titanium Innovation

November 19, 2024 — 02:43 am EST

Iperionx Limited (AU:IPX) has released an update.

IperionX Limited is revolutionizing the titanium industry with its patented technologies that produce high-performance titanium alloys, utilizing both mineral and scrap sources with reduced energy, cost, and carbon emissions. Their Titan Critical Minerals Project boasts the largest JORC-compliant resource of titanium, rare earth, and zircon minerals in the U.S., positioning IperionX as a leader in sustainable materials.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

