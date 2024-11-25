Iperionx Holdings Change: FMR LLC Adjusts Stake

Iperionx Limited (AU:IPX) has released an update.

Iperionx Limited has seen a change in its substantial holdings, with FMR LLC reducing its voting power from 9.70% to 8.70%. This shift reflects a series of strategic buy and sell transactions by FMR LLC, including recent purchases at varying prices, signaling active portfolio management. Such movements are noteworthy for investors keeping an eye on market dynamics and shareholder influence in the company.

