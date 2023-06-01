Ipca Laboratories (NSE:IPCALAB) Price Target Decreased by 6.88% to 873.90

The average one-year price target for Ipca Laboratories (NSE:IPCALAB) has been revised to 873.90 / share. This is an decrease of 6.88% from the prior estimate of 938.50 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 676.70 to a high of 1,150.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.72% from the latest reported closing price of 700.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ipca Laboratories. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPCALAB is 0.04%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 6K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 16.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPCALAB by 9.53% over the last quarter.

