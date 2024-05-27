News & Insights

IPC Advances Share Buyback Plan

May 27, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

International Petroleum Corporation (TSE:IPCO) has released an update.

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) has successfully repurchased 199,927 of its common shares under its normal course issuer bid program between May 20 and 24, 2024. The shares, acquired on Nasdaq Stockholm and the Toronto Stock Exchange, will be cancelled, reducing the total number of IPC’s outstanding shares. This move is part of a broader initiative that may see up to 8,342,119 shares repurchased by December 2024.

