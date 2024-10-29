IPB Petroleum Schedules Annual General Meeting for 2024

IPB Petroleum Ltd. (AU:IPB) has released an update.

IPB Petroleum Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) set for November 27, 2024, where shareholders will receive an overview of the company’s operations and performance for the past year. The meeting will be held in West Perth, Western Australia, and shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes in advance. Additional information and updates will be available on their website and the ASX Market Announcements Platform.

