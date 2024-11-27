IPB Petroleum Appoints New Director with Major Stake

IPB Petroleum Ltd. (AU:IPB) has released an update.

IPB Petroleum Ltd. has announced the appointment of Dougal James Ferguson as a director, effective November 27, 2024. Ferguson holds a significant interest in the company through Shenton James Pty Ltd, owning over 33 million securities. This development could influence investor sentiment and stock performance in the coming months.

