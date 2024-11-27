IPB Petroleum Announces Director Departure and Holdings

IPB Petroleum Ltd. (AU:IPB) has released an update.

IPB Petroleum Ltd. has announced that John Lloyd Kane Marshall has ceased to be a director as of November 27, 2024. Marshall held a significant interest in the company through 3 million securities under KJM Consultants Pty Ltd, linked to his superannuation fund. This change in directorship may influence investor sentiment and the company’s strategic direction.

