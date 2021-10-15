IPAY Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IPAY

In trading on Friday, shares of the IPAY ETF (Symbol: IPAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.32, changing hands as high as $70.00 per share. IPAY shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IPAY's low point in its 52 week range is $50.16 per share, with $73.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.