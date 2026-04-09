iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) Price Target Increased by 15.11% to 39.91

The average one-year price target for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) has been revised to $39.91 / share. This is an increase of 15.11% from the prior estimate of $34.68 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $45.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.07% from the latest reported closing price of $31.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 16.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VXX is 0.11%, an increase of 38.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 7,994K shares. The put/call ratio of VXX is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 1,472K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,165K shares , representing a decrease of 250.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VXX by 54.46% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,352K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VXX by 19.83% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 770K shares.

UBS Group holds 704K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 98.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VXX by 1,350.23% over the last quarter.

Concentric Capital Strategies holds 640K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares , representing an increase of 67.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VXX by 162.54% over the last quarter.

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