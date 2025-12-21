iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) Price Target Decreased by 14.77% to 28.28

The average one-year price target for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) has been revised to $28.28 / share. This is a decrease of 14.77% from the prior estimate of $33.18 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.00 to a high of $32.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.51% from the latest reported closing price of $27.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 47.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VXX is 0.21%, an increase of 190.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.77% to 8,005K shares. The put/call ratio of VXX is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,357K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,004K shares , representing an increase of 26.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VXX by 80.30% over the last quarter.

BCJ Capital Management holds 734K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ausdal Financial Partners holds 646K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares , representing an increase of 81.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VXX by 84.01% over the last quarter.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors holds 623K shares.

Barclays holds 615K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,251K shares , representing a decrease of 754.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VXX by 92.36% over the last quarter.

